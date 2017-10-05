First Warning Forecast: Tracking a nice stretch of 80s

Tracking some dense fog this morning. Many areas with visibility under 1 mile, especially inland locations and northeast Carolina. Temperatures will warm into the 80s today. Winds will be out of the southwest and south, which will bring in some warmer air. Looks like we’ll get a taste of summer with highs in the 80s for the next 7 days. High pressure will keep us dry through Saturday.

Another warm day on tap for Friday. Highs will warm to the low 80s once again. A little more cloud cover for Saturday, but for the most part, conditions are looking dry. A cold front will move in from the west late Saturday and Sunday.

We will be watching the front as well as any remnant moisture from Tropical Depression Sixteen. It’s still too early to tell the exact track, but keeping rain chances in for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll see drier weather once the front and potential tropical moisture moves through.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

The depression is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph, and this motion is expected to continue this morning. A NNW motion at a faster forward speed is forecast to begin later today and continue through Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of the depression should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras later today and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday. Tropical Depression Sixteen is approaching the coast of Nicaragua.

5:00 AM EDT Thu Oct 5

Location: 13.3°N 83.3°W

Moving: NW at 7 mph

Min pressure: 1004 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

