Driver arrested after crashing on Chesapeake bridge after vehicle pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A driver has been arrested after crashing his vehicle on a bridge while attempting to flee from police in Chesapeake Thursday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Police Department said an officer attempted to stop Joshua Oglesby, 27, for speeding on Georgetown Boulevard and Military Highway around 1:10 p.m. when Oglesby refused to stop.

The officer pursued him onto I-64 W. and Oglesby sideswiped three cars as he attempted to get away.

Oglesby then lost control of his vehicle and crashed on top of the high rise bridge. He was arrested and charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Felony Eluding, Driving without a License and Possession of Marijuana.

No injuries were reported.