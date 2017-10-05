Deep Creek working towards old form, Lakeland hopes to play spoiler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The season hasn't gone as planned for the Lakeland Cavaliers (1-4), but the optimism hasn't faded. After wining their season opener, the Cavaliers have dropped the last four games.

Lakeland will travel to unbeaten Deep Creek on Friday, looking to upset and upstart Hornets team. "Like I told my guys, we're the only 3A school in the district right now," said Cavaliers head coach Kevin Knight.

"We know we play 4, 5, 6A schools. We might be the smallest, but we're some of the toughest."

Under first-year head coach Andre Twine, Deep Creek (5-0) has won more games than last season (3) and is approaching their longest winning streak since 2006 (6).

The Hornets are rejuvenated, and playing their best ball since the old days when Deep Creek was a perennial state title contender.

"It's big man, you can go around to the Food Lion, or Wendy's like 'Coach Twine good job'" said Twine. "This community is rallying around us, it's bigger than football at Deep Creek, it's about the community coming together. "

