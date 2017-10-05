Cam Newton apologizes following sexist comment during press conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton issued an apology via his Twitter on Thursday evening following a sexist response to a female reporter’s question during a press conference.

When asked about receiver Devin Funchess embracing “the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards,” Newton responded by saying “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”

After a day of backlash, Yogurt brand Oikos severed ties with the 2015 NFL MVP.

In his apology video, Newton expressed remorse for his “degrading” and “disrespectful” word choice to women. Although he apologized to “reporters”, Newton did not apologize directly to Jourdan Rodrigue, the female journalist who asked the question.