PORTSMOUTH, Va. – U.S. Marshals are looking for a Portsmouth man believed to be hiding out in Hampton Roads.

The U.S. Marshals say that Marquel Edwards, 19, is wanted for failing to appear on charges of robbery and assault and battery.

Edwards, also known as Mark, is known to frequent the 1800 block of Lasalle Ave., Portsmouth, say officials.

Anyone with information can contact the Portsmouth Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP (888-562-5887). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available.