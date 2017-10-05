34 schools receive partial accreditation from Virginia Board of Education

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education has granted “Partially Accredited: Reconstituted School” status to 34 schools.

These schools that have received partial accreditation are making progress toward meeting state standards for full accreditation under the board’s current accountability regulations.

The regulations define reconstitution as a process to improve instruction by restructuring a school’s governance, faculty, instructional program and student population, says the VBOE.

The 34 schools were among 92 whose ratings were listed as “To Be Determined” when accreditation ratings for the 2017-2018 school year were announced on Sept. 13.

The Board of Education voted to grant partial accreditation to the schools during its Sept. 28 meeting in Richmond.

VBOE said that the board also voted to withhold state accreditation from A.P. Hill Elementary in Petersburg due to testing irregularities, and is scheduled to act on the appeals of the 57 remaining schools without accreditation ratings during its Oct. 26 meeting.

The 34 schools granted initial or continuing partial accreditation are as follows: