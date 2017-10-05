34 schools receive partial accreditation from Virginia Board of Education

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education has granted “Partially Accredited: Reconstituted School” status to 34 schools.
These schools that have received partial accreditation are making progress toward meeting state standards for full accreditation under the board’s current accountability regulations.
The regulations define reconstitution as a process to improve instruction by restructuring a school’s governance, faculty, instructional program and student population, says the VBOE.
The 34 schools were among 92 whose ratings were listed as “To Be Determined” when accreditation ratings for the 2017-2018 school year were announced on Sept. 13.
The Board of Education voted to grant partial accreditation to the schools during its Sept. 28 meeting in Richmond.
VBOE said that the board also voted to withhold state accreditation from A.P. Hill Elementary in Petersburg due to testing irregularities, and is scheduled to act on the appeals of the 57 remaining schools without accreditation ratings during its Oct. 26 meeting.
The 34 schools granted initial or continuing partial accreditation are as follows:
- Alexandria — Francis C. Hammond Middle
- Alleghany County — Clifton Middle
- Amherst County — Amelon Elementary
- Augusta County — Beverley Manor Middle
- Caroline County — Bowling Green Elementary
- Charlotte County — Bacon District Elementary
- Essex County — Tappahannock Elementary
- Frederick County — Redbud Run Elementary
- Halifax County — Halifax County Middle
- Hampton — Jefferson Davis Middle, Benjamin Syms Middle, Captain John Smith Elementary and Luther W. Machen Elementary
- Harrisonburg — Skyline Middle
- Henrico County — Varina Elementary and Anthony P. Mehfoud Elementary
- Henry County — Fieldale-Collinsville Middle
- Hopewell — Carter G. Woodson Middle
- Lancaster County — Lancaster High
- Lynchburg — Perrymont Elementary
- Madison County — Waverly Yowell Elementary and Madison Primary
- Manassas — Grace E. Metz Middle
- Mecklenburg County — Chase City Elementary, Park View Middle and Bluestone Middle
- Norfolk — Northside Middle
- Page County — Page County Middle
- Pulaski County — Pulaski Middle
- Richmond — Albert Hill Middle
- Roanoke — Hurt Park Elementary
- Staunton — Shelburne Middle
- Suffolk — Elephant’s Fork Elementary and King’s Fork Middle