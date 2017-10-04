Virginia Congressmen excited about approval of Craney Island Expansion Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approved a request for three million dollars that will go towards the Craney Island Expansion Project.

This approval comes after an effort by Virginia Congressmen Bobby Scott and Scott Taylor, they both have been working with OMB to expedite the approval for the CIEE project.

“I am pleased that the Army Corps of Engineers and the Office of Management and Budget have agreed to reallocate funds to allow for additional federal funding for this project,” said Congressman Scott. “I look forward to continuing to work with Senators Warner and Kaine, Congressman Taylor, the Army Corps and port officials to move this project forward.”

The three million in reallocated funds stems form a completed project of a 50 foot outbound channel in 2010.

In early August of 2017, the Norfolk District issued an Invitation for Bid (IFB) for pre-dredge work on the main dike of CIEE which will be funded with the FY16 Work Plan funds.

With the addition of the reprogrammed funds, the CIEE Project can continue through Oct. 30, avoiding a significant loss of productivity and increase in expenses.

The Craney Island Eastward Expansion is a Congressional-authorized Civil Works project which extends the life of the existing Craney Island Dredge Disposal Management Area and creates the foundation for a future marine terminal to continue to serve the US economy.