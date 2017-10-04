Two Hampton Roads McDonald’s locations will bring back Szechuan Sauce for one day only

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Whether you’re a fan of “Rick and Morty,” 90s nostalgia or just condiments in general, you’re going to love this news.
McDonald’s announced that it will bring back a limited supply of Szechuan Sauce for one day only on October 7 starting at 2 p.m.
Two locations in Hampton Roads will have limited quantities of Szechuan Sauce dipping packets while supplies last:
- 2097 General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach
- 2328 E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk
If you don’t live near one of the locations offering the sauce, you can still receive a limited-edition sauce poster with the purchase of the chain’s Buttermilk Crispy Tenders at one of the following 13 participating restaurants in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina:
- 4696 Bonney Road in Virginia Beach
- 5833 Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach
- 5349 Indian River Road in Virginia Beach
- 3212 Western Branch Boulevard in Chesapeake
- 2716 Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth
- 801 London Boulevard in Portsmouth
- 15480 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News
- 601 Aberdeen Road in Hampton
- 1196 Big Bethel Road in Hampton
- 1131 W. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton
- 1901 Pocahontas Trail in Williamsburg
- 1316 W. Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City
- 1486 E. Memorial Drive in Ahoskie
These limited edition items are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Limited edition stickers of the posters will also be available when the collectible posters ans sauces run out.
According to Fortune, Szechuan Sauce is the cult classic 1998 dipping sauce that was famously mentioned in the season three premiere of the Adult Swim series “Rick and Morty” in April. After the episode aired, fans of the show started an online campaign for McDonald’s to revive the sauce. The sauce was introduced as a tie-in to the Disney film “Mulan” and was originally paired with Chicken McNuggets.