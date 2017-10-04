Two Hampton Roads McDonald’s locations will bring back Szechuan Sauce for one day only

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Whether you’re a fan of “Rick and Morty,” 90s nostalgia or just condiments in general, you’re going to love this news.

McDonald’s announced that it will bring back a limited supply of Szechuan Sauce for one day only on October 7 starting at 2 p.m.

Oh…did-did you guys want this? 😜 Szechuan Sauce…on a poster & maybe your taste buds: only on 10/7. Full deets at https://t.co/7WUSDF1C3v pic.twitter.com/eT4PxW3fEi — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 1, 2017

Two locations in Hampton Roads will have limited quantities of Szechuan Sauce dipping packets while supplies last:

2097 General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach

2328 E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

If you don’t live near one of the locations offering the sauce, you can still receive a limited-edition sauce poster with the purchase of the chain’s Buttermilk Crispy Tenders at one of the following 13 participating restaurants in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina:

4696 Bonney Road in Virginia Beach

5833 Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach

5349 Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

3212 Western Branch Boulevard in Chesapeake

2716 Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

801 London Boulevard in Portsmouth

15480 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News

601 Aberdeen Road in Hampton

1196 Big Bethel Road in Hampton

1131 W. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton

1901 Pocahontas Trail in Williamsburg

1316 W. Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City

1486 E. Memorial Drive in Ahoskie

These limited edition items are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Limited edition stickers of the posters will also be available when the collectible posters ans sauces run out.

According to Fortune, Szechuan Sauce is the cult classic 1998 dipping sauce that was famously mentioned in the season three premiere of the Adult Swim series “Rick and Morty” in April. After the episode aired, fans of the show started an online campaign for McDonald’s to revive the sauce. The sauce was introduced as a tie-in to the Disney film “Mulan” and was originally paired with Chicken McNuggets.