Steelworkers’ shipyard donation collection for hurricane victims reaches nearly $7K

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Steelworkers at Newport News Shipbuilding have raised $6,700 in two gate collections to help union families who survived the deadly hurricanes that have devastated Texas, Florida and U.S. territories in the Caribbean.

The collected amount could reach $10,000 if union members approve a donation on behalf Local 8888 at their monthly meeting on Oct. 14.

Local 8888, which represents 9,700 hourly employees at the shipyard, launched its fundraising drive last month in response to a call to action from the United Steelworkers International Union in Pittsburgh, which is offering assistance to Steelworkers in hurricane-affected areas through the Steelworkers Charitable Fund.

“I never doubted that our members would come through,” he said.

“We understand that it could be us in a desperate situation one day. Our prayers go along with our modest contribution,” said USW Local 8888 President Arnold Outlaw, speaking about the generosity of his members and other NNS employees.

