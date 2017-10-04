Robin Hood Rd. will be shut down for six weeks starting Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. – Robin Hood Rd. will be shut down for six weeks between Military Highway and Almeda Ave., say officials with the Virginia Department of

Transportation.

The Military CFI Project will start at 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, and last till Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The extended closure will allow for the reconstruction of this section of Robin Hood Rd.

Contractor crews will work in this area during the closure to construct additional roadway and install storm drainage, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

Motorists are advised to plan their commute by using VDOT’s free traffic information tools: