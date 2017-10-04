Ribbon cutting held for Norfolk’s new Selden Market

NORFOLK, Va. – The official ribbon cutting for Downtown Norfolk’s new Selden Market was held Wednesday.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander was in attendance, along with members of the Downtown Norfolk Council and Vibrant Spaces.

The new market is located inside the historic Selden Arcade. It will be a place with low rents and short-term leases so businesses can shape their model, learn from each other and build community in a low-risk environment.

The market will be home to 12 tenants and 18 pop-up businesses.

The council hopes that this will serve as downtown Norfolk’s first retail incubator for new and emerging businesses. They also hope to create a constantly changing environment, with the pop up stores and businesses that will be introduced.

Pop-up businesses may operate for a week or a month, depending on its agreement with the council. There will be some additional pop-up businesses that may even join the roster for a day, said the council.

An explosion heavily damaged the Selden Arcade on April 17, 2015 and destroyed the businesses that were currently occupying it.

Interested businesses for the new Selden Market are encouraged to apply at seldenmarket.com. The selection committee will reach out to new applicants again this fall.

“Each week’s list of pop-up businesses will be posted on the Selden Market Facebook page every Monday so you can find your favorites and plan your shopping trip,” said Careyann Weinberg, market director. “But everyone should be prepared for the unexpected. We will continually rotate and change, and we are asking the tenants and pop-up businesses to activate the space in unique ways, giving patrons a fresh experience each time they step into the market.”

Selden Market will be operated by the Downtown Norfolk Council. The market’s hours will be 11am to 8pm Monday through Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

