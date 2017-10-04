October 4th is International Walk to School day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – International Walk to School Day is a global event that involves communities from more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day.

It began in 1997 as a one-day event but over time has become part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school and a celebration each October.

Today, thousands of schools across America – from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico – participate every year.

In Portsmouth, John Tyler Elementary school will be hosting a “walking school bus” starting at the Community Center on Broad Street.