Oceana Neighborhood gets added to National Register of Historic Places

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Oceana Neighborhood Historic District was officially placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service on Sept. 18.

The Oceana Neighborhood is the first residential historic district in Virginia Beach to be listed on the National Register.

The designation is for the area east of First Colonial Rd. and west of North Oceana Blvd., between Virginia Beach and Southern boulevards.

The historic district encompasses approximately 70 acres of mostly residential buildings.

The neighborhood originated as a late-19th-century rail stop, later developing in to a desirable early-to-mid-20th-century residential community.

The nomination was sent in by the Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission after being compiled and submitted by architectural historian Debra McClane.

The Oceana Neighborhood Historic District was previously placed on the Virginia Landmarks Register in June of this year.

Placement on these registers is honorary and recognizes structures, sites and districts that embody the historical and cultural foundations of the state and nation.