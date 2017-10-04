Norfolk school bus involved in hit and run

NORFOLK, Va. – A bus from Norfolk Public Schools was involved in a hit and run near Brambleton Avenue and Monticello Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with NPS said that after the bus was struck by a car, the car in question fled the scene. A transportation supervisor for NPS and the Norfolk Police Department arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

Five STEM Academy students were on the bus at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.