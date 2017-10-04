Large water main break shuts down part of E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A large water main break has shut down Princess Anne Road in Norfolk between Sewell’s Point Road and Kilmer Lane.

The 24-inch water main broke late Tuesday night and has since created a large crater in the road, measuring 45×35 feet and 12 feet deep.

Some residents and businesses in the area are without water at this time.

Crews are working to repair the break but it is expected to take much of Wednesday.

The road is closed in the area and is expected to remain closed for much of the day. Traffic will be detoured.

Stay with News 3 for updates.