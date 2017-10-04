Guide to Hampton Roads Fleet Week 2017 events

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The United States Navy will celebrate its 242nd birthday on October 13, and it plans to celebrate in style with local businesses and organizations during Fleet Week Hampton Roads.

From October 6-21, FWHR will celebrate and sacrifice the contributions of service members and their families with a variety of events. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Sea Power to Protect and Promote.”

The Navy Region Mid-Atlantic released its schedule to the Fleet Week events Wednesday. Check out the guide below:

Friday, October 6

Downtown Norfolk Council’s “First Friday’s” concert featuring the U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Rock Band at the Tidewater Community College (TCC) Plaza on Granby St. – The USFF Rock Band “Four Star Edition” will perform a concert in conjunction with the Navy’s birthday and Naval Station Norfolk’s centennial from 5-6:30 p.m. During the event, the City of Norfolk will dedicate a mural to commemorate the Centennial celebration at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.downtownnorfolk.org/explore/first-fridays.

Sunday, October 8

USO Military Appreciation Day at the Virginia Zoo – The event will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sponsored by the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, the annual event features children’s games, music, inflatable rides, face painting and clowns. The event is free to all DOD cardholders. For more information visit www.usohr.org.

Thursday, October 12

Military Citizen of the Year Luncheon sponsored by Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott – The event will run from noon-1:30 p.m. Sponsored by the HRCC – Norfolk Division Armed Forces Committee, the award luncheon has been held since 1955. The event, recognizes outstanding enlisted (E-6 and below) active duty for their off duty volunteerism. For more information: Contact Candace Reid at (757) 664-2572.

Friday, October 13

Navy Birthday School Outreach – Sailors from local commands throughout the area are scheduled to visit select area schools to participate in morning colors as well as other school functions in conjunction with the Navy’s birthday.

Saturday, October 14

Military Appreciation Day at the Children’s Museum of Virginia – The event will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will feature military static displays, science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities, and demonstrations throughout the day. Admission is $5 for DOD cardholders. For more information visit www.childrensmuseumvirginia.com.

Hampton Roads Navy Ball at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott – Sponsored by The Flagship Inc., this annual event will celebrate the Navy’s 242nd birthday and the Naval Station Norfolk centennial. Deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 7. The event is open to active duty, retired, and DOD civilians. For more information visit www.hamptonroadsnavyball.com.

Friday, October 20

Naval Station Norfolk STEM School Outreach – Approximately 2,500 Norfolk Public School fifth-graders will visit Naval Station Norfolk for a special STEM Lab Day. The students will have an opportunity to tour U.S. Navy ships, take part in hands-on activities, and learn about STEM careers in a real-world setting.

Saturday, October 21

Naval Station Norfolk Fleet Fest – Naval Station Norfolk will open its gates to the general public from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. The free, open to the public event will include ship tours, car show, chili cook-off, a variety of static displays, and more. Additionally, there will be a concert featuring Neon Trees and the USFF Band, followed by a fireworks display. For more information visit www.navymwrmidlant.com/centennial.

Many Fleet Week events are open to the public.

