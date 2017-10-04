Get a margarita for just $1 at Applebee’s throughout October

GLENDALE, Ca. – How could you say no to a $1 margarita?

Applebee’s is offering the cocktail – branded as the Dollarita – for just 100 pennies as a part of Neighborhood Appreciation Month. They will be available from open to close at participating restaurants every day in October.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

Let’s all head to Margaritaville!