First Warning Forecast: Temperatures warming up for Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland’s First Warning Forecast

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking warmer temperatures on the way. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this evening, with light winds. Lows will fall to near 60 tonight with partly cloudy skies.

High pressure will remain over the region through Saturday, keeping our conditions dry. Temperatures will warm for Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Highs will return to the low and mid 80s for the end of the work week and weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine on Friday with more clouds building in for the weekend. We’re tracking a couple disturbances that will bring us slight chances for rain Sunday and Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 60. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Sixteen was located 55 miles W pf San Andres island. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph, and this motion is expected to continue tonight. On the forecast track, the depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday, and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

5:00 PM EDT Wed Oct 4

Location: 12.5°N 82.5°W

Moving: NW at 7 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

