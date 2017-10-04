Allegiant launches $45 flights to Tampa

NORFOLK, Va. – Allegiant Airlines launched Wednesday low-cost, nonstop flights from Norfolk to Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, costing as low as $45.

“We’re thrilled to begin our first flights out of Norfolk International Airport,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “Norfolk is a new city for us, and we’re ecstatic to start service with convenient nonstop flights to sunny St. Pete and its Gulf Coast beaches.”

The flights will operate twice a week, flying nonstop from Norfolk International Airport (ORF) to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE).

In addition, Allegiant plans to add two other nonstop flight routes to Florida. These low-cost flights will fly to Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando / Sandford.

“This new service to Tampa / St. Pete as well as the upcoming new service to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale will be well-received by our community,” said Norfolk Airport Authority Executive Director Robert Bowen.