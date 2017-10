Water main break. Pine Chapel closed between Coliseum and PowerPlant Pkwy both directions . Avoid the area. @HamptonVAPolice pic.twitter.com/ip0lVOl7H8 — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) October 3, 2017

HAMPTON, Va. – Crews are working to repair a large water main break in the area of Pine Chapel Road and Power Plant Parkway in Hampton.

Pine Chapel Road is closed in both directions between Coliseum Drive and Power Plant Parkway both directions while crews work on the repairs.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

