Virginia Beach needs more money for Oceanfront camera project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City council members will vote on Tuesday night about whether to provide more money for installing new surveillance cameras at the Oceanfront.

The three phase project was approved in 2014, but city officials say an additional $800,000 is needed to complete the first phase of the project.

The first phase includes 25 cameras that are more high definition. They will allow the police officers to zoom in and do more high-tech surveillance, City Manager Dave Hansen said.

City officials say delays and cost overruns are due to an issue with a contractor and working out utility lines.

If approved, the money would come from a completed road project and an equipment fund.