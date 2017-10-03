‘Skins scoop: At 2-and-2, Redskins aren’t your average “average” team

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – After Monday’s 29-20 loss at Kansas City, the Redskins enter their bye week with a 2-and-2 record.

While the ledger may show the burgundy and gold is, literally, average against the league – a 2-2 start is actually impressive for this bunch.

“I like our team,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said in a matter of fact fashion. “I think we’re better than people probably thought we were be at the start of the season.”

Washington has been an underdog in all four of its games. Also, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com, the Redskins have played the toughest schedule in the NFL so far.

“We’re a game behind Philly – a game and a half really since they beat us – but we’re right in the thick of things,” head coach Jay Gruden explained. “We’ve played Philly, who is 3-1. We’ve played the Rams, who are 3-1. We’ve played the Chiefs, who are 4-0. And obviously Oakland is 2-2. So we’ve had a pretty good run at some pretty top competitors in this league and we’ve stood toe-to-toe and came out .500 after the first quarter. Not where we want to be, but I think people can see the progress and the talent on this team that we can compete. ”

After its bye week, Washington hosts the winless (0-4) 49ers at FedEx Field Sunday October 15th.