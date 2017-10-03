Redskins cornerback Josh Norman could miss two to four weeks with fractured rib

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Josh Norman, injured in Monday’s 29-20 loss at Kansas City, could miss two to four weeks with a fractured rib.

“Yeah, I mean, there is a concern there,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden revealed Tuesday. “It’s a fractured rib. So, I don’t know where it is, how severe the pain is for him.”

The Redskins don’t play again until October 15th, so Norman, the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, might not miss any game action. But in an interview with reporters Monday in Kansas City, he was certainly in pain.

“Yes, it hurts [when I breathe],” Norman said. I ended up awkwardly falling on the heel of his shoe. We came in and did x-rays. Saw one of my ribs had something done to it. Mortal pain, you just have to try and fight through it.”

Gruden admits the defensive back position won’t make it easy to play with a fractured rib.

“When you have to play bump and run, you have to tackle and all that stuff, I think it will be a pain tolerance during [the game],” Grduen said.” We have got to make sure it’s healed enough where he can play and be effective and not do more damage to it. So, that will be up to the trainers and up to Josh. The initial report was a fractured rib will be two to four weeks. But since we do have the bye week, there is a chance he could be up for San Fran – that’ll be two weeks, right?”

Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams will undergo an MRI on his knee.

“He irritated his kneecap and we’re just getting an MRI,” Gruden explained. “He did it in training camp a little bit and it kind of aggravated a little bit so we’ll get an MRI and go from there. Get the proper treatment, get him ready.”

Running back Rob Kelley(ankle sprain) is day-to-day. Receier Josh Doctson is dealing with a shoulder strain, while Deshazor Everett has a hamstring injury.