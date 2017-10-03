Norfolk Public Schools warns of fake memo being circulated

NORFOLK, Va. – The school system is warning parents about a fake memo that is being circulated.

The memo references “New Safety Related Policies for the 2017-2018 school year.” It also says the new policies will go in place beginning October 10.

Norfolk Public Schools said they did now release this memo to students and did not authorize any person to distribute it.

The logo used on the letter is their official logo and they remind the public that any use of the NPS logo without authorization violates their policy.

NPS said if you get the memo to disregard it.

Here is an example of what the memo looks like: