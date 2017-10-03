HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Three decades after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. Jared Leto stars as Niander Wallace in “Blade Runner 2049,” and talks with Blaine Stewart about his role and his career.
Jared Leto talks Blade Runner and life on Coast Live
-
NTSB releases report on crash that killed Virginia State Troopers
-
Finding peace through mindful running
-
Evacuate now and avoid Irma’s wrath: ‘You can always party later’
-
Charlottesville suspect James Alex Fields Jr. denied bond in first court hearing
-
‘What the Grim Reaper carries’: Scythe-wielding Utah man terrorizes store clerk
-
-
Student died after confronting shooter at Spokane school
-
Teacher, ex-classmate describe Charlottesville suspect as Nazi sympathizer
-
Comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91
-
30th annual Virginia Film Festival announces Spike Lee as special guest
-
Pro Surfers talk ECSC as we preview the big event on Coast Live
-
-
Why a Michigan man carries an American flag and wears a tutu on his morning run
-
Better hearing, less constipation and other surprising benefits of exercise
-
‘It’ breaks box office records with monster opening weekend