Jared Leto talks Blade Runner and life on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Three decades after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. Jared Leto stars as Niander Wallace in “Blade Runner 2049,” and talks with Blaine Stewart about his role and his career.