First Warning Traffic: Tuesday road closures and bridge openings
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
- No scheduled openings
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT
For the week of October 1-7
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment I:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west October 1-5, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).
- Full-ramp closures overnight on the I-64 west off-ramp and I-64 east on-and off-ramps to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A/B), from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signed detours will be in place.
- October 1-2:
- I-64 west off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250B)
- October 3-4:
- I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Fort Eustis Boulevard west (exit 250A)
- October 5:
- I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Fort Eustis Boulevard east (exit 250B)
- Full road closure overnight on Industrial Park Drive between Ridgeview Drive and Trusswood Lane on October 3, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Signed detour will be in place.
- Segment II:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) October 1-5, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on October 1-5, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full road closure overnight on Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses on October 1-3, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Signed detour will be in place.
- There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway.
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 2-3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:
- Alternating lane closures northbound from the MMMBT to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 1 and October 4-5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 6 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- October 7 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- The Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) on-ramps to I-664 south will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place:
- October 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 4-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures on I-664 south between 35th Street/Jefferson Avenue (Exit 5) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 4-5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 6 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- October 7 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures northbound from the MMMBT to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 1-5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 6 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- October 7 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- October 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- October 2-6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- October 1-5 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south October 1-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures eastbound October 1-5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. near the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264).
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows:
- From I-64 east, the Norview Avenue off-ramp (Exit 279) will be closed October 1-2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures westbound between 4th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276):
- October 1-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 6 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- October 7 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 1-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula:
- From both directions of I-664, the Warwick Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 5) will be closed from October 2-5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will be in place.
- I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures:
- The on/off-ramps between Pughsville Road (Exit 10) and I-664 north will be closed October 2-4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The on/off-ramps between College Drive north (Exit 8-A) and I-664 south will be closed October 3-4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The on/off-ramps between College Drive south (Exit 8-B) and I-664 south will be closed October 4-5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- From I-664 south, the off-ramps to Route 164/Route 17 (Exits 9/A-B) will be closed October 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- From Route 17, the on-ramp to I-664 south will be closed October 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures southbound October 5 at Portsmouth Boulevard (Exits 11/A-B) from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews are planning up to three stoppages across all lanes lasting no more than 20 minutes throughout the night.
- Route 164 Eastbound/Westbound, Portsmouth: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions as follows:
- October 1-5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Road.
- I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Dual-lane closures, single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Dual-lane closures eastbound October 2-5 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. near I-64 east.
- Alternating lane closures westbound October 1-3 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. between I-64 and Gate 3A.
- Single-lane closures westbound October 4 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. between Terminal Boulevard and Gate 3A.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Dual-lane closures eastbound October 2-4 from 8 p.m. to noon the following day.
- Dual-lane closures westbound October 2-6 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures October 1-7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Starting at 6 p.m. October 2 and ending no later than noon October 6 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).
- Starting at 7 a.m. October 2 ending no later than 8 p.m. October 6 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business).
- I-95 Southbound, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Midtown/Downtown Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway
- US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous left lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 9 at 5 a.m.
- I-264 East: Alternating lane closures eastbound from Frederick Blvd. to the Downtown Tunnel on Monday, October 2 and Tuesday, October 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- I-264 West: Alternating lane closures westbound from the Downtown Tunnel to the MLK Freeway on Monday, October 2 through Wednesday, October 4 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.