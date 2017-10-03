HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Americans end up wasting 40% of food produced for consumption due to hectic schedules and improper storage. But there are ways to keep your food fresher longer - long enough to keep up with the craziness of life – and save money in the process. For more information: www.FoodSaver.com
Finding ways to wast less food and save more money on Coast Live
-
11 tips to get kids to eat healthy
-
Help! 11 tips to get kids to eat healthy
-
Former medic becomes hip-hop artist to help fellow veterans
-
Hurricane Maria leaves more than 3 million Americans without power. Is help on the way?
-
Local veggies delivered with one click
-
-
Evacuate now and avoid Irma’s wrath: ‘You can always party later’
-
President Trump, First Lady arrive in Puerto Rico to visit, tour areas devastated by Hurricane Maria
-
‘They still make that?’: Six jobs you (wrongly) thought were extinct
-
FEMA chief: ‘Millions’ could be without power from Irma
-
Protecting your Kids from Food Allergies on Coast Live
-
-
Total solar eclipse: Things to know
-
Stranded dogs left on family boat have been rescued
-
Watch: Texas officials provide updates on devastation from Hurricane Harvey