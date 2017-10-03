Full Coverage: Las Vegas Massacre

Feeding the flexitarian in you on Coast Live

Posted 3:52 pm, October 3, 2017, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - October 1st was World Vegetarian Day so Saladworks joins us to cook up a tasty salad and feed our interest in the latest trend.  Health experts rate the flexitarian diet as one of the top 5 diets overall and it’s growing rapidly.