VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - October 1st was World Vegetarian Day so Saladworks joins us to cook up a tasty salad and feed our interest in the latest trend. Health experts rate the flexitarian diet as one of the top 5 diets overall and it’s growing rapidly.
Feeding the flexitarian in you on Coast Live
-
Virginia city makes 25 metro areas with fastest job growth
-
Calling BS on BMI: How can we tell how fat we are?
-
Revealed: The world’s least stressful cities
-
Study suggests link between artificial sweeteners and weight gain
-
Can frequent, moderate drinking ward off diabetes?
-
-
11 tips to get kids to eat healthy
-
Help! 11 tips to get kids to eat healthy
-
The “Catch Me If You Can” expert has tips on avoiding the social media fraud schemes on Coast Live
-
An expert on the challenges of selling a high-end home on Coast Live
-
Avoiding Common Household Toxins on Coast Live
-
-
Can frequent, moderate drinking ward off diabetes?
-
An expert on surviving extreme weather on Coast Live
-
A lesson in antiquing on Coast Live