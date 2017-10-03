Dig in to the 38th annual Great American Food Fest in Chesapeake City Park Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Are you hungry?

Chesapeake City Park will host the 38th annual Great American Food Fest Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan and the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office are partnering with the South Norfolk Ruritans to put on one of the biggest outdoor events in Chesapeake.

With around 60 vendors, guests will have unlimited access to dozens of food and beverage booths including Perfectly Frank’s, Chicho’s Buckets Bar and Grill, Carolina Cupcakery, The Egg Bistro, Wickets Crab Pot and more.

There will also be live entertainment and courtesy vans to ensure guests return home safely.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 the day of the festival. All proceeds will benefit the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Charities fund and Ruritan Community Projects.

To purchase tickets, call (757) 382-2879 or (757) 548-7200 or visit TGAFF.com.