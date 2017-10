Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - The EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center (SDC) in Norfolk, Virginia, is comprised of a renowned international team of endocrinology experts – clinical providers, scientists and educators – working to find the cure for diabetes and to prevent the debilitating complications of neuropathy and cardiovascular disease.

For information about participating in clinical research studies, contact: 757-446-7933 or diabetesresearch@evms.edu.

