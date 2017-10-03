2017 Bra-ha-ha: And the winners are…

Photo Gallery
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The 2017 Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction was held Saturday, October 1 at MacArthur Center.
This was the 10th year for the Bra-ha-ha and it has raised over a million dollars during the last decade!
Funds raised through The Bra-ha-ha provide breast health services to eligible, uninsured and under-insured members of the Hampton Roads community. They also help fund advanced, breast health technology at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.
There were 116 bras entered in this year’s competition. First place went to Alicha Harris who designed “The Warrior Bra.”
Here’s a full list of winners:
1st Place: The Warrior Bra
Bra Designer: Alicha Harris
City: Chesapeake, VA
2nd Place: Keep your Eye on the Prize
Bra Designer: Jeannie Monaghan
City: Virginia Beach, VA
3rd Place: Pining for a Cure
Bra Designer: Stephanie Faleski
City: Suffolk, VA
Most Inspirational: Hike and Be Happy
Bra Designer: Kelly Mann
City: Virginia Beach, VA
Most Inspirational: Spiritual Warrior
Bra Designer: Farmers Bank
City: Chesapeake, VA
Most Creative: Team Bra Ha-Ha, it’s all about support!
Bra Designer: Susan and Milford Davis
City: Newport News, VA
Most Humorous: Just a Little Squeeze, No Lumps in These Cups Please!
Bra Designer: Great Bridge Women’s Club
City: Chesapeake, VA
Best Craftsmanship: Flush Cancer Down the Drain
Bra Designer: Caron Jones and Laurie Carpenter
City: Virginia Beach, VA
Best Business: ZOOM IN FOR “THE CURE”
Bra Designer: Express-Thyself
City: Portsmouth, VA
13 & Under: Breast Cancer Messed with the Wrong Chic
Bra Designer: Reagan Carson
City: Virginia Beach, VA