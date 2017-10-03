2017 Bra-ha-ha: And the winners are…

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The 2017 Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction was held Saturday, October 1 at MacArthur Center.

This was the 10th year for the Bra-ha-ha and it has raised over a million dollars during the last decade!

Funds raised through The Bra-ha-ha provide breast health services to eligible, uninsured and under-insured members of the Hampton Roads community. They also help fund advanced, breast health technology at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

There were 116 bras entered in this year’s competition. First place went to Alicha Harris who designed “The Warrior Bra.”

Here’s a full list of winners:

1st Place: The Warrior Bra

Bra Designer: Alicha Harris

City: Chesapeake, VA

2nd Place: Keep your Eye on the Prize

Bra Designer: Jeannie Monaghan

City: Virginia Beach, VA

3rd Place: Pining for a Cure

Bra Designer: Stephanie Faleski

City: Suffolk, VA

Most Inspirational: Hike and Be Happy

Bra Designer: Kelly Mann

City: Virginia Beach, VA

Most Inspirational: Spiritual Warrior

Bra Designer: Farmers Bank

City: Chesapeake, VA

Most Creative: Team Bra Ha-Ha, it’s all about support!

Bra Designer: Susan and Milford Davis

City: Newport News, VA

Most Humorous: Just a Little Squeeze, No Lumps in These Cups Please!

Bra Designer: Great Bridge Women’s Club

City: Chesapeake, VA

Best Craftsmanship: Flush Cancer Down the Drain

Bra Designer: Caron Jones and Laurie Carpenter

City: Virginia Beach, VA

Best Business: ZOOM IN FOR “THE CURE”

Bra Designer: Express-Thyself

City: Portsmouth, VA

13 & Under: Breast Cancer Messed with the Wrong Chic

Bra Designer: Reagan Carson

City: Virginia Beach, VA