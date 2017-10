VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services and Virginia Beach Police Department are working a trench rescue case in the 500 block of Kempsville Road Monday afternoon.

VBFD, VBEMS, VBPD working a trench rescue case at 500 Blk Kempsville Rd. pic.twitter.com/tKG75H5NzK — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) October 2, 2017

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.