USO of Hampton Roads giving away free prom dresses for military daughters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Finding the perfect prom dress can be stressful and expensive. That’s why the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia is holding an event called ‘Operation That’s My Dress’ to give military daughters free prom dresses.

The event will be held October 7 at the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach.

Military daughters ages 13 to 20 are invited to attend a free fashion show featuring more than 30 Miss USA state titleholders who will then help the teens pick out their own prom dress by renowned designer Sherri Hill. There will also be a free concert featuring the USO Show Troupe and a beauty bar with cosmetics and hair products along with hair and makeup artists.

Each teen may bring up to two guests with her to the event but must register here and spots are limited.

Teens with parents in the military experience unique challenges related to military life, including frequent moves, deployments and adapting to new homes and communities.

Operation That’s My Dress has provided thousands of new gowns and dresses to teenage girls and female service members and spouses as a token of appreciation. Events are held at different cities multiple times a year.

News 3’s Kim Cung will be modeling at the event and also help teens choose their dream prom dress. She’s volunteered with the event for many years.