THE FLASH, Tuesday 10/3 at 8pm on WGNT 27

The Flash — “Finish Line” — FLA323c_0002.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Savitar — Photo: The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
“Finish Line” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)
SEASON FINALE – With nothing left to lose, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes on Savitar in an epic conclusion to season three. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing & Todd Helbing (#323). Original airdate 5/23/2017.