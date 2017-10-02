Redskins run out of gas against Chiefs 29-20 in Monday night thriller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After trading field goals late in the fourth quarter, Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker kicked the go-ahead field goal with four seconds left in the game. A muffed lateral turned into a game-ending touchdown for the Kansas City (4-0) defense.

The 29-20 victory kept the Chiefs out the loss column and as the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL.

The Redskins jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, and then came injuries.

Josh Norman & Robert Kelley both started for the ‘Skins, but were sidelined with injuries sustained in the first half.

Then came safety Deshazor Everett, going down with a hamstring injury.

The bumps and bruises piled up, but the Redskins continued to fight. Dustin Hopkins knocked through the game-tying field goal through with :50 seconds left, Butker countered with a game-sealing field goal with :4 seconds remaining.

Justin Houston scooped and scored on a muffed lateral as time expired to make the score tell a different story.

Kansas City trailed for the entire first half, going into the break down 10-7.

After relinquishing the lead to the Chiefs for the first time all evening, the Redskins orchestrated a quick three play, 75 yard touchdown drive to retake the lead 17-14.

Kirk Cousins connected with Ryan Grant on a three-yard touchdown toss.

Cousins threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-24 passing. He connected with Terrelle Pryor three times, including a 44-yard touchdown toss on the first drive of the game.

The Redskins won’t take the field until October 15th when they host the San Francisco 49ers. The head coach of the 49ers? Former ‘Skins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan (2010-13).