Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: We’re heading back to the 80s

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

If you’re not a fan this cool fall weather, you’re in luck. We have a warming trend on the way. And by the weekend we should be about 10° warmer than normal.

A broad area of high pressure over New England is keeping the rain away and keeping us on the cool side. The clockwise flow of wind around that high is driving in a cool breeze out of the northeast. However, that high will slowly move off shore this week shifting our winds to the east and southeast.

That will help send temperatures up. We expect to climb into the mid 70s on Tuesday, upper 70s on Wednesday and into the lower 80s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. By Sunday some of us will be in the mid-80s.

What about rain? We should stay dry through the work week. And only have a 20% chance for wet weather this weekend. By next Monday some showers are possible.



Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

