MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Friday 10/6 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

Masters of Illusion — “The Things You Can Do With Umbrellas” — Image MOI412_0005 — Pictured: Adam Wylie — Photo: Kari Hendler/Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

“The Things You Can Do with Umbrellas” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

 RAT A TAT TAT — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Scott Pepper, Jason Bishop, Tommy Wind, Jarret and Raja, Murray SawChuck, Adam Wylie and Jonathan Pendragon (#412).  Original airdate 9/15/2017.

 

Masters of Illusion — “Of Mice, Men And A Kidd” — Image MOI413_0004 — Pictured: Jonathan Pendragon — Photo: Kari Hendler/Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

“Of Mice, Men and a Kidd” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

THE MOUSE MAGICIAN — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Grandinetti, Nathaan Phan, Billy Kidd, Chris Randall, Tommy Wind, Ed Alonzo and Jonathan Pendragon (#413).  Original airdate 9/22/2017.

 