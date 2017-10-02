MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Friday 10/6 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Things You Can Do with Umbrellas” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

RAT A TAT TAT — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Scott Pepper, Jason Bishop, Tommy Wind, Jarret and Raja, Murray SawChuck, Adam Wylie and Jonathan Pendragon (#412). Original airdate 9/15/2017.

“Of Mice, Men and a Kidd” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

THE MOUSE MAGICIAN — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Grandinetti, Nathaan Phan, Billy Kidd, Chris Randall, Tommy Wind, Ed Alonzo and Jonathan Pendragon (#413). Original airdate 9/22/2017.