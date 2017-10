(9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

MACHINIMA’S CHASING THE CUP: INJUSTICE 2 follows some of the country’s top eSports players, revealing their commitment and dedication as they train, travel and compete for the Injustice 2 Pro Series Finals, hoping to win the championship and the $250,000 grand prize. Original airdate 10/3/2017.