Hampton man arrested in connection with shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested 22-year-old Hamza Karim-Idrissi in connection to a shooting that happened on October 1.

At approximately 3:42 a.m., officers responded to a Waffle House in the 1800 block of West Mercury Boulevard for a shooting that happened at the Executive Suite Apartments, located in the 2900 block of West Mercury Blvd.

When officers arrived at the Waffle House, they found a vehicle parked in the parking lot that the shooting victim was riding in.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds from the shooting that happened earlier at Executive Suite Apartments.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

According to police, the victim and Idrissi were arguing when Idrissi began firing at the victim, striking him multiple times.

Idrissi was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of use of firearm in commission of a felony. He remains in custody of the Hampton City Jail.