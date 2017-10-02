Gov. McAuliffe to open new Veterans Benefits Office in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Virginia’s newest Veterans Benefits Services office will be located in Williamsburg.

The office will assist military families in accessing available federal and state benefits in Williamsburg, James City County, New Kent County, Gloucester County and York County. It will also serve veterans and families in Fort Eustis and surrounding areas.

Governor McAuliffe will give the keynote speech at the grand opening at noon on October 5 at the College of William Dillard Complex at 203 Ironbound Road.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Tours of the new office will be available after the ceremony.