First Warning Traffic: Monday road closures and bridge openings

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous left lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 9 at 5 a.m.

I-264 East: Alternating lane closures eastbound from Frederick Blvd. to the Downtown Tunnel on Monday, October 2 and Tuesday, October 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.