Watch: Former Kosciuszko Bridge in New York demolished

NEW YORK – New York’s old Kosciuszko Bridge was demolished Sunday morning.

According to WPIX, the remainder of the 78-year-old bridge came down Sunday at 8 a.m. as part of a $873 million project to reconstruct the Kosciuszko Bridge.

The old bridge’s main span over Newtown Creek was removed in July. The last sections of the Kosciuszko Bridge will be taken down using a method called “energetic felling.”

“The energetic felling of the approach spans of the former Kosciuszko Bridge marks another milestone in the construction of the first major new bridge in New York City in more than fifty years and is one more sign that New York State is building a brighter future,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.