Virginia Guard Soldiers distribute food, water in U.S. Virgin Islands

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Virginia Beach-based Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team helped the U.S. Virgin Islands National Guard operate a point of distribution for citizens to pick up food and water in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Soldiers are part of Joint Task Force Stonewall, which supports military hurricane recovery operations on the islands.

Since September 27, teams have supplied more than 10,300 cases of water, more than 107,000 meals and 1,900 tarps.