Robbery at CVS in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are investigating a Sunday afternoon robbery at a CVS in the city.

Police apprehended the suspect in the case.

Portsmouth PD says that dispatch received a call at 3:16 p.m. to the CVS on 5829 High St. W.

A male suspect entered the store saying that he had a weapon, before attempting the robbery.

No one was injured during the crime.

There is no other additional information, said police. This is still an ongoing investigation.

