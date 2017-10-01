Robbery at CVS in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are investigating a Sunday afternoon robbery at a CVS in the city.
Police apprehended the suspect in the case.
Portsmouth PD says that dispatch received a call at 3:16 p.m. to the CVS on 5829 High St. W.
A male suspect entered the store saying that he had a weapon, before attempting the robbery.
No one was injured during the crime.
There is no other additional information, said police. This is still an ongoing investigation.
