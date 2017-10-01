Redskins return to Kansas City hoping to end Monday misery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After a dominant performance on Sunday night, the Redskins play in another marquee match-up – hoping to pull-off the primetime parlay.

Washington (2-1) travels to undefeated Kansas City (3-0) for a Monday night tilt at Arrowhead Stadium – a place the ‘Skins have never experienced success on a night they haven’t experienced much success.

The Redskins are 1-and-8 all-time vs. Kansas City, including an 0-and-4 mark in K.C. Washington has lost 11 of its last 13 games on Monday Night Football dating back to 2008.

‘Skins quarterback Kirk Cousins, who became a father for the first time Friday, will play in his 50th career regular season game Monday. In Sunday’s rout of the Raiders, Cousins completed 25 of 30 passes (83.3 percent) for 365 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 150.7 passer rating in the Redskins’ 27-10 win over Oakland in Week 3. With 103 passing yards against the Chiefs, Cousins would become the sixth quarterback in NFL history to record at least 13,000 passing yards in his first 50 career games.

Cousins is 0-and-4 all-time on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs and Redskins kickoff at 8:30pm Monday.