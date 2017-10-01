Portsmouth Police looking for armed robber

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the 7-Eleven at 4009 Cedar Lane.

It happened on September 30 at 11:20 p.m.

According to detectives, the robber came up to the clerk, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. The clerk gave the robber the cash and left the store.

No one was hurt.

The incident is the first of two 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth within 24 hours. Police have not said if the incidents are connected.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.