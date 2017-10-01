Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Norfolk

Norfolk, Va. – A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car on Tidewater Dr. Sunday night.

Around 7 p.m. first responders were called to a crash involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive.

When they arrived, they found an adult man lying in the roadway unconscious. The man was quickly taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is being treated, said officials.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the man was attempting to cross Tidewater Drive in the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle traveling northbound, said Norfolk Police.

Norfolk Police Traffic Fatality Team is currently on scene investigating the crash and charges are pending against the driver of the car.

There were no other vehicles involved, and no other injuries were reported.

