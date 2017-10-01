Norfolk Admirals acquire Andrew Panzarella

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals, acquired defenseman Andrew Panzarella from the Quad City Mallards, the team announced Sunday morning.

The ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators added Panzarella in exchange for forward Garrett Klotz.

Panzarella, a native of Washington, D.C., appeared in 63 games for the Mallards last season recording 23 points, seven goals and 16 assist.

A North Dakota University alum, Panzarella ranked third among Mallards blue liners in points last season.

The 6’1’, 210 lb. defenseman is in his third full professional season after beginning starting his career with the Idaho Steelheads.

The Admirals and Panzarella will open training camp later this week, with dates and times to be announced early this week.

Norfolk opens the home portion of the schedule Oct. 27 and 28 with back-to-back games against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Full and partial season ticket plans are also on sale now and start as low as $96. Memberships can be purchased by contacting the Admirals at 757-640-1212 or on norfolkadmirals.com.