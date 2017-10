NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of 39th St. and Chestnut Ave., where a 21-year-old man was found shot in the calf.

Police say that the victim was shot in the left calf while he was riding in the passenger seat of a car, when a dark colored Dodge sedan pulled up next to the vehicle and started firing.

Police responded to the call at 10:27 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

