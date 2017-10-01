First Warning Forecast: Cool start, plenty of sunshine

High pressure builds in tonight through midweek, keeping our weather dry. We’re in for another chilly night. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Temperatures will be milder near the coast and cooler inland.

Expect another nice, fall-like day on tap to start the work week. Highs will still be trending a bit below-normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will once again cool overnight Monday. Another sunny and dry day Tuesday. Temperatures should be a couple degrees milder.

We’ll continue with sunshine and dry weather through the end of the week. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s by midweek with highs near 80 by Thursday.

The tropics for once, are looking quiet with no tropical cyclone activity expected during the next 48 hours.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the upper 40s inland, 50s closer to the coast. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Winds: NE around 10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland, 50s closer to the coast. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next 24 hours.

